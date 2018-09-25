BREAST CANCER: SURPRISING DISCOVERIES

WABC-TV, Saturday, October 6th, 7:30pm-8:00pm
NEW YORK --
On Saturday, October 6th, WABC-TV will air a Special entitled "Breast Cancer: Surprising Discoveries" at 7:30PM, EDT. (Also to be re-run Sun. 10/7 at 5:30am). Hosted by Eyewitness News Anchor, Diana Williams, the Special brings you survivors who encounter some surprising twists and turns on the road to diagnosis & recovery. This year marks WABC's twenty-fourth year of working with the American Cancer Society.
The Special features young women dealing with fertility issues triggered by the diagnosis of breast cancer with a specific focus on genetic mutations and the ability to preserve their options. One of the women chose to freeze her eggs and discusses how her care team helped her navigate early menopause and other quality of life challenges. Two of them inherited the BRCA gene from their father, raising the importance of genetic testing. One chose to become a previvor by opting for prophylactic double mastectomies & she's an avid advocate at the American Cancer Society. Another was offered a groundbreaking option involving In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Pre-implantation Genetic Testing so doctors can biopsy each embryo for the BRCA gene enabling control over the passing on of the genetic mutation to future generations.

We feature the lead author of a landmark study that made big news this year at ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology). TAILORx was the largest adjuvant breast cancer treatment trial ever done and because of it doctors can use a test to tailor therapy for individual patients. This now allows for new guidelines that will save almost half of the current breast cancer patients from having to get Chemotherapy. Researchers & doctors are always working on ways to improve the quality of life for survivors. We feature a recent trial that uses Acupuncture to help women stay on life saving drugs that can have painful side effects.
The Special features two women with interesting surprise twists on discovering a metastasis. One of them was very diligent about screening due to her family history and that's what saved her life when an MRI revealed that a previous Melanoma had metastasized to her breast. The second woman took a fall breaking her foot & hitting her head. A cat scan of the brain revealed a tumor that was removed & discovered to be breast cancer that had metastasized to her brain. The use of cutting edge Cyberknife procedures gives her a good prognosis in spite of a Stage 4 diagnosis.

Experts featured include doctors and researchers from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, Montefiore Health System, Albert Einstein Cancer Center, Atlantic Health System at Overlook Medical Center, Mount Sinai Health System, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York and Murray Hill Radiology.

This annual special is part of WABC-TV's continuing commitment to the American Cancer Society's Making Strides against Breast Cancer campaign and we strongly urge our viewers to join them in making a difference. Previous Specials in the series have won seven Emmy Awards & three National Gracie Allen Awards.

-*-

RESOURCES SEEN IN OUR SPECIAL HALF HOUR:

American Cancer Society
Cancer.org
800-227-2345

NewYork-Presbyterian
nyp.org/cancer

NewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch Center
Breast Imaging: 212-746-6000
Breast Center: 646-962-2330

New York Empire Dragons
EmpireDragonsNYC.com
203-247-4616

Young Survival Coalition
YoungSurvival.org
877-972-1011

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Univ. Med. Center
Breast Oncology: 212-305-5098
Breast Surgery: 212-305-9676

Montefiore Health System
Montefiore.org/cancer
718-862-8840

Albert Einstein Cancer Center
Einstein.yu.edu/centers/cancer
718-430-2302

Murray Hill Radiology
MurrayHillRadiology.com
212-686-4440

Overlook Medical Center, NJ
AtlanticHealth.org/Overlook
800-247-9580

Atlantic Medical Group, NJ
AtlanticMedicalGroupNJ.org

Mount Sinai Health System
MountSinai.org
212-241-6500

RMA (Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York)
RMAny.com
212-756-5777

FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered)
FacingOurRisk.org
Toll-free Helpline: 866-288-RISK (7475)

People Living with Cancer
Patient Info., American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
plwc.org

SHARE
ShareCancerSupport.org
844-ASK-SHARE (275-7427)
212-382-2111
