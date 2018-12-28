A Brooklyn man's plea for help for his sick wife is going viral.An editor for CNN spotted the man at Target wearing a sign on his back that reads, 'In need of a kidney for my wife, B+'The editor posted a photo of the man on Twitter, where it went viral - celebrities shared the post in hopes of finding a donor.It turns out the man's name is Raymond Thompson.Thompson says he has been getting phone calls from all of over the world from people offering to help.----------