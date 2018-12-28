HEALTH & FITNESS

Brooklyn man's plea for kidney donor for wife goes viral

A Brooklyn man's plea for a kidney donor for his wife has gone viral.

A Brooklyn man's plea for help for his sick wife is going viral.

An editor for CNN spotted the man at Target wearing a sign on his back that reads, 'In need of a kidney for my wife, B+'

The editor posted a photo of the man on Twitter, where it went viral - celebrities shared the post in hopes of finding a donor.

It turns out the man's name is Raymond Thompson.

Thompson says he has been getting phone calls from all of over the world from people offering to help.

