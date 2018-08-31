TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --Marc Weiner, 53, is a cancer survivor and now a billboard model.
Weiner needs a new kidney - and what better way to ask for a donor than at Times Square, the crossroads of the world?
"I adore life. Life is the most precious thing. I don't want to die," Weiner says.
Two years ago, Weiner was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Doctors removed his bladder, both kidneys and prostate. He is now cancer-free, but three times a week he must spend the day getting dialysis, which is critical for staying alive.
"We originally talked about 'we're not putting my fat face up there.' I was surprised. Like the way it looks," said Weiner.
A perfectly matched kidney donor would enable him to live life without dialysis and go back to a more active lifestyle.
"I'm somebody struggling with a disease, but will overcome. I'm somebody looking for a donor match," he says.
Weiner spent three decades in television news, but says he had to stop working this year because of his dialysis schedule. He is married with a young daughter.
His wife's friend donated the 5,000 square foot billboard on 47th Street, which costs $35,000 a month. The ad for a kidney went up on Monday.
"First response - I cried," said Weiner's wife, Lisa.
For more on Marc Weiner's search for a kidney donor, CLICK HERE.
----------
