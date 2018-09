Marc Weiner, 53, is a cancer survivor and now a billboard model.Weiner needs a new kidney - and what better way to ask for a donor than at Times Square, the crossroads of the world?"I adore life. Life is the most precious thing. I don't want to die," Weiner says.Two years ago, Weiner was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Doctors removed his bladder, both kidneys and prostate. He is now cancer-free, but three times a week he must spend the day getting dialysis, which is critical for staying alive."We originally talked about 'we're not putting my fat face up there.' I was surprised. Like the way it looks," said Weiner.A perfectly matched kidney donor would enable him to live life without dialysis and go back to a more active lifestyle."I'm somebody struggling with a disease, but will overcome. I'm somebody looking for a donor match," he says.Weiner spent three decades in television news, but says he had to stop working this year because of his dialysis schedule. He is married with a young daughter.His wife's friend donated the 5,000 square foot billboard on 47th Street, which costs $35,000 a month. The ad for a kidney went up on Monday."First response - I cried," said Weiner's wife, Lisa.For more on Marc Weiner's search for a kidney donor, CLICK HERE ----------