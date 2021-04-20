Coronavirus NYC: Capacities expanding again at New York museums, zoos and movie theaters

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on April 26, capacity is expanding to 50% at museums and zoos and 33% at movie theaters across the state.
And large indoor arenas will increase to 25% capacity on May 19, in time for the NBA playoffs.
Meantime, vaccination sites across New York, including the Javits Center in New York City, have plenty of appointments available.
Officials say they need more New Yorkers to fill them.
On Friday yet another vaccine hub will open in the city, this time at the Museum of Natural History on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Once it's fully up and running, the site is expected to deliver 1,000 shots a day.
It will be available to the general public Tuesdays through Fridays, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says they are also setting aside doses for NYCHA residents and staff as well as union workers.
It's all in an effort to make this as easy as possible.
"In addition to other issues we've dealt with, including honest hesitancy and questions people have had, some of the problem is just busy lives and questions of convenience and logistics," said de Blasio. "And if you can take that out of the equation and have a lot of places people can go - all you have to do is walk up, whenever it works for you - that's certainly going to increase the number of vaccinations a lot."
Officials announced over the weekend that walk-ins would be allowed at all city-run vaccine sites for anyone 50 and older, and the mayor hopes to expand that to all eligible residents.
"We are looking at that right now," he said. "We wanted to test this out. The goal here is to make vaccination as convenient as possible. We are going to welcome people to it. I think, honestly, convenience has been one of the issues. The more convenient it gets, the easier it is for people to make that choice. We also want to be careful about not having big lines. Obviously, we don't want people waiting a long time. We've been testing it, expanding the test, so far, so good. And we are looking to see if we can go further."
The 31 locations citywide are offering the shot without an appointment as the city has more supply than ever before -- even with the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Officials said the city broke the record for daily vaccinations last Friday with 106,527, and that nearly 6 million total vaccines have been administered.
