City nears COVID orange zone as NYC schools work on reopening plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8096356" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly and that the city is going to have to "reset the equation" in order to reopen schools to in-perso

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8102975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The day after he announced that New York City schools would close to in-person learning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that other businesses will likely shut down within a week or two, as well, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8102975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The day after he announced that New York City schools would close to in-person learning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that other businesses will likely shut down within a week or two, as well, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8048056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has more on a professional fighter who used his martial arts expertise to stop an attempted kidnapping at Madison Square Park this month.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's entire public school system is closed for in-person learning through Thanksgiving as coronavirus rates continue to tick upward, and it could be the first domino to fall in a larger rollback of the city's reopening from the first wave of COVID-19.Many outraged parents are complaining that schools are shut down while businesses like bars and bowling alleys remain open, but city officials hinted that is likely to change soon.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that New York City would go to an orange zone if the positivity rate eclipses 3%, which would shutter indoor dining, gyms and other establishments."It's just a matter of time, and very likely to be in the next week or two," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the closures of indoor dining and gyms.Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the goal is to reopen schools by next month, although there is no clear path to an agreement with the United Federation of Teachers union on establishing an in-school threshold for students to return.Cuomo said schools can "test out" of orange zones and reopen if they remain closed for at least four days, clean, and test people as they return.Private schools are not impacted by the city ruling and remain open for in-person instruction.During his daily briefing Thursday, de Blasio said the 7-day positivity rate was 3.01%."We all are in fact are feeling very sad about this decision because so much work has been put into keeping the schools open and opening them up to begin with," he said. "We intend to come back and come back as quickly as possible."De Blasio said the city is working with the state by having a number of conversations with the governor on what it would take to bring schools back."I want that to be clear," he said. "We have stringent health and safety standard right now. We have to raise that even higher to be able to bring our schools back, but that is exactly what we are going to do."The mayor also urged for more testing and implored parents to return the parental consent form for students to be tested.Many health officials believe the real threat comes from private gatherings in people's homes.The CDC is now advising against travel for Thanksgiving. They recommend having dinner with people you already see on a regular basis, and if you do host extended family, do it outside.