Health & Fitness

Coast Guard warns to stay away from tar balls, oil sheen off Rockaways

EMBED <>More Videos

The Coast Guard is warning to stay away from tar balls or oil sheens off Rockaways.

NEW YORK -- The Coast Guard is warning people in the waters off the Rockaways to stay away from any tar balls or oil sheens they might see and is investigating to see if they're related to an oil leak from a vessel a few days ago.

The agency says reports came in Saturday for the waters off Coney Island and Long Island, from Norton Point to Atlantic Beach.

The Coast Guard says a vessel, the Dublin Express, had a 15-inch hole in one of its tanks on Thursday and was in the Arthur Kill waterway between Staten Island and New Jersey.

An investigation is still ongoing to find the cause of that leak and determine how much oil spilled.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrockaway beachnew york cityqueensbeachesboatsoil
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chanel Lewis found guilty in murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano
3 hurt when ambulance jumps curb, hits storefront in Manhattan
Driver, police pull back man trying to jump off Verrazzano Bridge
New York State Lottery: Watch the drawing at 11:21pm
Long Island teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
NYPD traffic car slams into multiple vehicles in Queens
Show More
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted
NYC drug bust nets 77 pounds of heroin, fentanyl mix; 2 charged
Man who broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home pleads guilty
NYPD: Magician David Blaine subject of sexual assault probe
More TOP STORIES News