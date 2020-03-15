Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a government official.

The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trial has not been publicly announced yet.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Washington state, the official said.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York City, Long Island closing schools as COVID-19 toll rises
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus closures: Starbucks implements 'to go' model
NYC shuts down public schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York City, Long Island closing schools as COVID-19 toll rises
NYC shuts down public schools
New Jersey plans school shutdown as cases reach 98 statewide
Connecticut closes public schools as cases rise
Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise to 90
Westchester County to declare state of emergency, close schools
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
Show More
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
MTA sheet metal worker tests positive for coronavirus
Residents of Teaneck asked to self-quarantine
AccuWeather: Chilly with sun
More TOP STORIES News