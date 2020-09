Coronavirus News: Positive tests continue to rise in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Concern is growing over an increasing number of COVID-19 cases being confirmed in New Jersey.The state reported 760 new positive cases Saturday, pushing the cumulative total to 202,850, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet.Saturday's total followed two days of increases: 612 new cases reported Friday and 588 on Thursday.Murphy said officials are most concerned about rising positive test totals in five counties: Ocean, Gloucester, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen.Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state Saturday, for a total of 14,312 since the start of the pandemic.On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Gov. Murphy during a Facebook Live chat he was 'encouraged' New Jersey could avoid a new surge in COVID cases by reopening carefully.