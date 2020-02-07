Coronavirus concern: 12 passengers isolated on cruise ship arriving in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Concern over possible coronavirus infection has prompted officials to quarantine 12 passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship arriving Friday morning in Bayonne, New Jersey.The 12 passengers will be tested by officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) after the Anthem of the Seas docks at 6 a.m.The passengers, all Chinese nationals, started exhibiting symptoms aboard the ship, which is returning from the Bahamas.A federal official tells Eyewitness News there is no indication any of the passengers actually have coronavirus, and that these steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution.There is good reason for that.Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, the deadly respiratory virus has spread across Asia, Europe and North America.The CDC says 11 people are confirmed to have the virus in the United States with dozens of other people being monitored.There have been no confirmed cases in the tri-state area, but several people are being monitored.In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: "We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships."Officials say it is possible the people on the ship could have the flu, which - at least in the U.S. this season - has been much more deadly than coronavirus.----------