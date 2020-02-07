Coronavirus concern: 4 passengers from NJ cruise ship being evaluated; all others cleared

#breaking 4 people being evaluated at University Hospital for coronavirus. CDC tells me: 2 members of a family who recently traveled to China got sick. Evaluating 2 other family members just in case. As many as 23 others questioned at one point #abc7NY https://t.co/qsM9u7R3Jc — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) February 7, 2020

#breaking Royal Carribean cruiseship docking now in Bayonne, NJ with roughly a dozen sick Chinese nationals on board. They will be tested for coronavirus. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/RrupnawWo1 — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) February 7, 2020

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials provided an update after a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with a number of passengers who were quarantined due to concern over possible coronavirus infection docked in Bayonne, New Jersey Friday morning.Eyewitness News is told four people who were aboard the Anthem of the Seas are now being evaluated for possible infection at University Hospital in Newark, NJ.The CDC says two of those had traveled to China recently and are displaying respiratory symptoms. The other two are members of the same family who aren't ill but are being evaluated as a precaution.Another 23 passengers who initially showed some concerning symptoms have been cleared and are on their way.The rest of the passengers from the ship continue to disembark, and they are all being screened as a precaution.Eyewitness News was there as the Anthem of the Seas arrived in Bayonne from the Bahamas in thick fog at 6 a.m. Friday.Several ambulances were seen pulling up along the dock. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were on hand to greet the arriving ship.The quarantined passengers, all Chinese nationals, started exhibiting symptoms aboard the ship.A federal official told Eyewitness News there was no indication any of the passengers actually have coronavirus, and that the quarantine steps were taken out of an abundance of caution.There is good reason for that.Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, the deadly respiratory virus has spread across Asia, Europe and North America.The CDC says 12 people are confirmed to have the virus in the United States with dozens of other people being monitored.There have been no confirmed cases in the tri-state area, but several people are being monitored.In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: "We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships."Officials said it is possible the people on the ship could have the flu, which - at least in the U.S. this season - has been much more deadly than coronavirus.