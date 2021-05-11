Coronavirus Pandemic: Mental Health and Coping town hall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we continue the important discussion during this Mental Health Awareness Month, join Eyewitness News for a town hall on anxiety over the reopening of the Tri-State area.We will discuss the warning signs of mental health problems and what we can do about it.The town hall will also feature experts who will talk about the importance of mental health and anxiety over the reopening.-Dr. Shereef Elnahal, President and CEO of Newark University hospital and former NJ Health Commissioner-Dr. Timothy Brennan, psychiatry at Mount Sinai-Avital Falk, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist with expertise in evidence-based interventions for children, adolescents and young adults suffering from anxiety and mood disorders-Joo Han, deputy Director of the Asian American Federation and has headed up their mental health efforts for many years----------