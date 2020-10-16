COVID-19 infection rates stubbornly high in parts of south Brooklyn

After 10 days in a second COVID-19 lockdown, the future remains uncertain in the red zones of South Brooklyn. The infection rate there remains stubbornly high -- nearly five times the citywide average.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has remained cautiously optimistic -- seemed slightly less so on Friday.
"Guardedly, we see some improvement," he said on WNYC Radio. "In the communities most affected, there are still some that are not moving in the right direction. But a number of them have either leveled off or started to go toward better numbers, lower numbers."
For restaurants, that means at least another weekend of takeout and delivery orders.
And for houses of worship, it means more empty pews.
Testing is underway in the public schools that remain open in the yellow zones. The State of New York is providing 200,000 testing kits for mandatory weekly testing of students and staff. To date, 99.8% of the tests were negative.
RELATED | COVID-19 testing begins in New York City's yellow zone schools
Schools chancellor Richard Carranza was upbeat.
"There is mandatory testing for any human being in a school building during the school year," Carranza said. "We know that test and trace is very important. But we also know that in order to have a handle in our communities, it's important to have testing."
As for when the restrictions will be lifted, the mayor tried to sound hopeful.
"There is a chance we get out of these restrictions as early as the latter part of next week," he said. "That's my goal. And based on the numbers I've seen, we are still in striking range of that."
As New York grapples to get a hold on spiking hot spots of COVID-19, some religious groups continued to take a stand against the state's latest restrictions. Could some churches reopen in time for services on Sunday? There are no clear answers yet.
RELATED | No more warnings: Cuomo executive order cracks down on schools in COVID hot zones
A court hearing took place Thursday for Brooklyn's Catholic Diocese which is fighting to reopen 28 churches. Meanwhile, three Rockland County Jewish congregations have filed a lawsuit accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of engaging in a streak of anti-Semitic discrimination with a crackdown on religious gatherings.
The judge said he hopes to have a decision this weekend, but last week religious groups lost the first round of the fight. A judge said the governor has broad powers because of the public health emergency.
ALSO READ | Religious groups take Cuomo to court over restrictions in COVID cluster zones
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip