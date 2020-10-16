reopen ny

COVID-19 testing begins in New York City's yellow zone schools

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mandatory testing for staff and students at schools in New York City's yellow zones began on Friday.

The required weekly testing was ordered for the city's yellow "buffer" zones by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said Thursday that the state is sent hundreds of thousands of rapid test kits to city schools to complete that testing.

The governor had previously criticized the lack of testing in schools, indicating that the tests act as an important early warning system for viral spread.

RELATED: Monthly random COVID testing starts in NYC schools
EMBED More News Videos

"All families should participate," Mayor de Blasio said. Parents and guardians will receive the test results for their child and can give their consent online.



So far, 72,000 consent forms have been filled out from parents to allow their students to be tested in schools. That's just nearly 20% of students, city officials revealed Friday morning.

Dr. Jay Varma, a senior health advisor to the mayor, responded that, "Testing is not even the first, second or third line of defense to protecting our children, or students or staff from COVID-19, testing alone will not save you."

"The yellow zones I know were drawn by the governor, not the mayor, I get that. There is a lot of tension and anxiety in the yellow zones. I appreciate you are sharing some testing data. We don't even know the number in the yellow zones and we do need to know how many consent forms, because it absolutely gives us a sense of we are at. Here I am telling you there is confusion on the ground," said Council member Mark Treyger, Education Committee Chair.

In the past three days, the city tested 7,257 people for COVID-19.15 were positive, for a 0.2% positivity rate.

In the yellow zone schools, out of 3,100 tests, four were positive.

Meantime, there were also some troubling new numbers regarding remote learning. Data discovered through a subpoena issued by the New York City Council revealed that schools where at least half the students were Black and Hispanic were nearly eight times more likely to report poor attendance.

"These are the neighborhoods where kids have fallen further behind, where the city which tried to champion this mantra of excellence, shortchanged them," Treyger said.

RELATED: Classrooms shut down in NYC COVID zones, parents up in arms
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the hostile backlash over New York's new COVID restrictions.



Click here to view the cluster maps if using the mobile app


Rules in the red area:



-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed

Rules in the orange area:



-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only

Rules in the yellow area



-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to help fight COVID clusters, including closing nonessential businesses in the main and surrounding areas of a hot spot.









Click here find out if you are in a COVID hot spot and what new restrictions apply.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york citybrooklynqueensback to schoolmedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzareopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
'Third peak' fears grow as COVID cases rise across U.S.
How NYC will keep outdoor diners warm this winter
Woman shares her fight against breast cancer amid pandemic
COVID Updates: NYC mayor says cluster positivity 'plateauing'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA extends pregnancy warning for common pain relievers
Activists commemorate Million Man March 25 years later in NYC
Aw rats! NYC once again makes list of 'Rattiest Cities'
Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek COVID vaccine OK
'Third peak' fears grow as COVID cases rise across U.S.
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Exclusive: Video shows deadly shootout at building in NYC
Show More
Christie urges people to wear masks after his COVID hospitalization
102-year-old woman survives COVID-19 hospitalization
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Hawaii begins experimental plan to bring tourists back
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain
More TOP STORIES News