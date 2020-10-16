COVID-19 testing begins in New York City's yellow zone schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6885492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "All families should participate," Mayor de Blasio said. Parents and guardians will receive the test results for their child and can give their consent online.

We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.



We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mandatory testing for staff and students at schools in New York City's yellow zones began on Friday.The required weekly testing was ordered for the city's yellow "buffer" zones by Governor Andrew Cuomo.Cuomo said Thursday that the state is sent hundreds of thousands of rapid test kits to city schools to complete that testing.The governor had previously criticized the lack of testing in schools, indicating that the tests act as an important early warning system for viral spread.So far, 72,000 consent forms have been filled out from parents to allow their students to be tested in schools. That's just nearly 20% of students, city officials revealed Friday morning.Dr. Jay Varma, a senior health advisor to the mayor, responded that, "Testing is not even the first, second or third line of defense to protecting our children, or students or staff from COVID-19, testing alone will not save you.""The yellow zones I know were drawn by the governor, not the mayor, I get that. There is a lot of tension and anxiety in the yellow zones. I appreciate you are sharing some testing data. We don't even know the number in the yellow zones and we do need to know how many consent forms, because it absolutely gives us a sense of we are at. Here I am telling you there is confusion on the ground," said Council member Mark Treyger, Education Committee Chair.In the past three days, the city tested 7,257 people for COVID-19.15 were positive, for a 0.2% positivity rate.In the yellow zone schools, out of 3,100 tests, four were positive.Meantime, there were also some troubling new numbers regarding remote learning. Data discovered through a subpoena issued by the New York City Council revealed that schools where at least half the students were Black and Hispanic were nearly eight times more likely to report poor attendance."These are the neighborhoods where kids have fallen further behind, where the city which tried to champion this mantra of excellence, shortchanged them," Treyger said.find out if you are in a COVID hot spot and what new restrictions apply.