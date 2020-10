More classrooms shut down in NYC COVID cluster zones, parents up in arms

Rules in the red area:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to help fight COVID clusters, including closing nonessential businesses in the main and surrounding areas of a hot spot.

We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.



We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.



Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Rockland County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/PyINoUivK5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Broome County cluster — with a yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/isgeAqtOET — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The new restrictions in COVID-19 hot spots mean more schools are closing across New York City.33 more public schools in 61 buildings closed on Thursday because they are in coronavirus cluster zones designed by state health officials. These new closures were announced just 12 hours before school was to begin.One reason the decision to close some of the schools is not sitting well with parents here in Forest Hills is that this ZIP code isn't in one of the city's hotspots.Parents protested Wednesday, unhappy that PS 196 was even being considered for a temporary closure.The ZIP code only has an infection rate of 1.98%.While the city is looking at ZIP codes, the state is making their decisions on closures block by block.They believe the case load in this area is high enough to stop in-person learning here for at least two weeks.Parents aren't happy with that decision."I feel safe sending my child to school. Many teachers feel safe sending their child to school. You do not have this power to dictate to us what we do on a daily basis. It not only ruins our lives, it ruins our child's lives," a parent said.In all, 124 schools are closed in 169 school buildings:- 66 are in the red zone- 87 are in the orange zone- 16 closed Tuesday are actually in the yellow zone, they will remain closedThese closures will last for at least two weeks, when they will then take another look and decide if they need to continue remote only learning.Additionally, another 308 public school buildings in the yellow zone are now required to conduct weekly testing of students and staff. Weekly testing will begin next Friday.Separately, the city will start its mandatory monthly testing program beginning Friday, as planned.find out if you are in a COVID hot spot and what new restrictions apply.