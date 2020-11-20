Coronavirus News: Nassau County launches safe Thanksgiving campaign

coronavirus long island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Concerns continue to increase about a spike in already-increasing coronavirus rates after the Thanksgiving holiday, and the CDC has warned against traveling and gathering with anyone outside your household as COVID-19 rages across the nation.

On Friday, Nassau County unveiled a new campaign to convince residents to stay home.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Larry Eisenstein spoke about celebrating the holidays safely this season, as well as testing and quarantine requirements that travelers will be required to undergo.

Residents across the county received a mailer with additional tips for immediate families or groups of fewer than 10 about social distancing and food preparation. But the real question is if any of the requirements can actually be enforced.

"People are not shy about calling us, emailing us, and letting us know about possible violations," Curran said. "So of course, we will look at all of those as well."

Experts also say it's a misconception that just because your guests are "family," it is safe. Another suggestion was to consider assigned seating.

"This is about younger people who may have no symptoms at all that are back from a wonderful college experience but are contagious and don't know it, sitting next to three or four generations older next to them all day long," Dr. Eisenstein said. "That is a potentially deadly recipe."

If people do travel or gather with other households, the CDC urges them to continue to follow the guidance to wash hands frequently, wear masks when around people outside your household, and try to have the Thanksgiving meal outside or with windows open.

