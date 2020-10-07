Coronavirus News: No 'red zone,' but cluster forces Nassau County officials to act

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran unveiled a hot spot map of the impacted area during her press conference Wednesday.
The map is broken down by three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.
Curran indicated that Nassau County has no red zone, only orange and yellow.
Areas that are found in the orange area include Lawrence and Inwood, which per state guidelines will force schools to be remote-only.
The village of Lawrence has the highest COVID-19 rate in the county.
Officials reiterated the county cannot go backwards and that they are "closely monitoring areas of concern." Testing will be implemented soon in those areas.
Rules in the red area:
-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed
Rules in the orange area:
-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only
Rules in the yellow area
-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.
124 people tested positive out of 7,817 in Nassau County, according to the state. The positivity rate is at 1.6%, with 64 hospitalizations and five on ventilators.
