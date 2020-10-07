coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: No 'red zone,' but cluster forces Nassau County officials to act

COVID-19 News and Information
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Health officials announced a spike in coronavirus cases on Long Island.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran unveiled a hot spot map of the impacted area during her press conference Wednesday.

The map is broken down by three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.

Curran indicated that Nassau County has no red zone, only orange and yellow.


Areas that are found in the orange area include Lawrence and Inwood, which per state guidelines will force schools to be remote-only.

RELATED: NYC schools' COVID shutdowns part of Cuomo's bigger plan

The village of Lawrence has the highest COVID-19 rate in the county.

Officials reiterated the county cannot go backwards and that they are "closely monitoring areas of concern." Testing will be implemented soon in those areas.

RELATED: Fiery protest in Brooklyn amid Cuomo's call for new restrictions

Rules in the red area:



-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed

Rules in the orange area:



-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only

Rules in the yellow area



-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.

124 people tested positive out of 7,817 in Nassau County, according to the state. The positivity rate is at 1.6%, with 64 hospitalizations and five on ventilators.

RELATED: Rising COVID-19 cases spark new restrictions in Rockland Co., New York

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan begins our story at the end of last year, as hundreds of thousands pack into Times Square to ring in 2020. Unbeknownst to us, a health crisis that would make such a mass gathering illegal and deadly, transform daily life, kill tens of thousands of our neighbors and cripple the economy was already forming in China.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: Fauci says 300-400K could die in US
COVID Updates: Orange Co., NY closes hotspot-area schools
COVID Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says
COVID Updates: NY to start 'direct enforcement' in hot spot ZIP codes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID zones
Fiery protest over NYC COVID cluster restrictions
USPS employee accused of dumping 1,800 pieces of mail
Rockland targeted in Cuomo's COVID 'Cluster Action' initiative
COVID Updates: Fauci says 300-400K could die in US
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
Why? How? Investigation continues into NJ fire that killed 3 kids
Show More
Former NY State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies
Howell closes 16 town parks due to COVID-19 uptick
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
Honeymooners paid $5K for flight back to US ahead of Delta
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
More TOP STORIES News