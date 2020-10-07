Rising COVID-19 cases spark new restrictions in Rockland Co., New York

Rules in the red area:

Rules in the orange area:

Rules in the yellow area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6820907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to help fight COVID clusters, including closing nonessential businesses in the main and surrounding areas of a hot spot.

The new zones were tweeted by Cuomo:

We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.



We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.



Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Rockland County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/PyINoUivK5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Broome County cluster — with a yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/isgeAqtOET — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

MONSEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- With the Jewish holiday of Sukkot underway, scores of people visited temples in the Orthodox community of Monsey on Wednesday, but that's coming to an end, at least for 2 weeks.New restrictions are coming in Rockland County where COVID-19 infection rates have risen exponentially. That rate is now 4.5%."It's critically important that we get this under control. The numbers are starting to grow exponentially. We don't need that right now," Rockland Co. Executive Ed Day said. "We've made great progress and great strides here."There are over a thousand cases in two zip codes within the town of Ramapo that make up most of Rockland County's cases.Non-essential businesses will have to close, schools will shut down and religious gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.There will a buffer zone around the communities of Monsey, Spring Valley, and New Square with lesser restrictions, but as in Brooklyn, members of the Hassidic community feel they are being unfairly singled out.Cuomo said the "communities are upset" because they don't want to follow the rules."It's hard to enforce in these areas because they don't want to do it. So, it wasn't enforced and now we see the infection rate go up, and now we see more people go into hospitals from these communities. We see more people dying from these communities, so who was helped by not enforcing the rule?" he said.The rules -- including shutting down some nonessential businesses -- will be in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate.The rules are broken down into three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.The clusters are drawn by actual case numbers, not by ZIP code or census tract. Crown Heights and Williamsburg were not listed as a red zone on the governor's new map, but the mayor says the city will keep an eye on the area to stop the spread of the coronavirus.