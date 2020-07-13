coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC residents should wear face coverings indoors if not home, mayor says

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled some new guidance on face coverings for New York City residents on Monday.

"The face coverings have made a world of difference in fighting this disease," de Blasio said.

So, now the city wants everyone to wear a mask at all times when in an indoor setting that is not their home.

The mayor said that despite the best intentions, it's common to inadvertently come within 6-feet of someone in an indoor setting.

"It's not just the supermarket or pharmacy like it used to be, there are a lot of people returning to work," the mayor said.

He added that wearing a mask or a face covering it's an important part of protecting each other.

"It's a good precaution," de Blasio said.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthface maskhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: LIVE - NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
COVID News: NYC day care centers reopen with new safety measures
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: LIVE - NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
Boy, 1, killed at cookout in Bed-Stuy identified
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
AccuWeather: Sunny and a thunderstorm Monday
Tractor trailer crashes causing huge fireball on NJ Turnpike
NJ police chief steps down amid audio recording investigation
Show More
COVID News: NYC day care centers reopen with new safety measures
Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Search for 3 caught on camera in Crown Heights shooting
Video: Men with metal pipe rob man of briefcase in Bronx
2 officers hurt in crash on Belt Parkway in Coney Island
More TOP STORIES News