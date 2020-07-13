Coronavirus News: NYC residents should wear face coverings indoors if not home, mayor says

"The face coverings have made a world of difference in fighting this disease," de Blasio said.
So, now the city wants everyone to wear a mask at all times when in an indoor setting that is not their home.
The mayor said that despite the best intentions, it's common to inadvertently come within 6-feet of someone in an indoor setting.
"It's not just the supermarket or pharmacy like it used to be, there are a lot of people returning to work," the mayor said.
He added that wearing a mask or a face covering it's an important part of protecting each other.
"It's a good precaution," de Blasio said.
