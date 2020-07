Coronavirus News: Prayer service held for immigrants who died from COVID

EMBED >More News Videos It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A prayer service was held for 220 Mexican immigrants who died in New York from COVID-19 complications in New York City Saturday. Timothy Cardinal Dolan lead the service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral and blessed the ashes of the victims."I send them our love and our sympathy and our prayer. These good people have become a part of our home and family but they never forget you back in Mexico. They love you very much," Dolan said.The Consul General of Mexico Jorge Islas Lopez helped to organize the service to pray for those who died during the pandemic and could not have a funeral Mass and burial."Many of them died alone because they didn't have family here. We planned with their families in Mexico and will lay them to rest with the dignity and respect they deserve," Lopez said.The cremated remains will be transported to Mexico for burial."These families suffered because they weren't able to be with their loved ones at the time of death," Dolan said. "And now to know that they've had God's blessing here at the cathedral and that they're going to be accompanied to their home in Mexico, with the hope of their eternal home in heaven and that we've sought the intercession of their madre, Our Lady of Guadalupe, it means a lot to me."