Coronavirus New York: Pop-up vaccine sites coming to mass transit locations

The sites will run from Wednesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 16.
As an incentive, the state is offering a free seven-day Metro Card or free round trip LIRR or Metro-North ticket per vaccination.
The locations and times are:
Penn Station, 34th Street Corridor (3:00-8:00 p.m.)
Grand Central, Vanderbilt Hall (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Coney Island Subway Station (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
LIRR Hempstead (3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
Metro-North Ossining (3:00 - 8:00 p.m.)
Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn (3:00 - 8:00 p.m.)
East 180th Street subway station in the Bronx (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
179th Street subway station in Jamaica, Queens (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Cuomo says the one shot, Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at each location.
The vaccinations are free. No appointment is neccessary.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question