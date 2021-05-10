Coronavirus New York: Pop-up vaccine sites coming to mass transit locations

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eight new pop-up vaccination sites are coming to mass transit stations, Governor Cuomo announced on Monday.The sites will run from Wednesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 16.As an incentive, the state is offering a free seven-day Metro Card or free round trip LIRR or Metro-North ticket per vaccination.The locations and times are:Penn Station, 34th Street Corridor (3:00-8:00 p.m.)Grand Central, Vanderbilt Hall (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)Coney Island Subway Station (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)LIRR Hempstead (3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)Metro-North Ossining (3:00 - 8:00 p.m.)Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn (3:00 - 8:00 p.m.)East 180th Street subway station in the Bronx (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)179th Street subway station in Jamaica, Queens (8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)Cuomo says the one shot, Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at each location.The vaccinations are free. No appointment is neccessary.