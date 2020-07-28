coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Rodent infestation has Rockland County residents on high alert

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Residents are being alerted to an increased rodent infestation in Rockland County.

According to county officials, the increase is due to recent COVID-19 restaurant and business closures.

They say the temporary shutdown has caused rodents, such as rats, to become more aggressive in their behavior in order to find other food sources, which has led to an uptick in rodent incidents in residential neighborhoods.

RELATED | Rats running rampant in Long Island neighborhood

"While there is no evidence that rodents can be infected with COVID-19 or spread it to humans, they are still a public health risk and increase your risk of being exposed to diseases," Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said. "Rodents prefer to feed in and around homes, restaurants, and businesses. But they will settle for scraps from trash bags and cans, private yards, and what they find in the community."

Officials are urging residents to seal holes inside and outside of their homes.

The CDC says residents should also trap rodents around the home and clean up any possible food sources.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkrockland countycdcmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyrockland countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthrats
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Doctors explain what causes mask acne and how to treat it
COVID Live Updates: NY reports 11 deaths, NYC positive tests at 1%
7OYS goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
NYC public advocate unveils reopening schools plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 700 attend NJ Airbnb party, ignore social distancing
2 young kids abducted by parents who do not have custody: NYPD
Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead in Maine: Officials
11 firefighters injured battling New Jersey house fire
2 teens shot dead while playing basketball in NYC park
Lifeguard says shark bigger than him as Long Island beaches close
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'Live' team remember Regis Philbin
Show More
Homeless man arrested for attempted rape in Queens park
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave continues, Tuesday PM storms possible
7OYS goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Tom Hanks, family officially become Greek citizens
More TOP STORIES News