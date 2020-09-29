coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Rockland County battling spike in COVID cases

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rockland County is dealing with a spike in coronavirus cases, with two zip codes at the top of the list of the highest positivity percentages in the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the 10 zip codes with highest percentage positivity accounted for 25% of all positives tests, and just 2.9% of population.

In Rockland, the 10977 zip had a 30% positive rate, while 10952 came in at 25% positive.

Related: COVID-19 spikes in region add to 1st day back-to-classroom jitters in New York City

Cuomo said the state is doing a zip code analysis to track the clusters, and Rockland Executive Ed Day said the county is working with the state to address the surge in cases.

"We are in continuous discussions with NYS and the Governor's Office regarding what they can do to support our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 locally," he said in a statement. "I thank NYS for sending additional testing machines and test kits to local providers. Increasing testing will help identify how serious the local situation is while allowing our contact tracing program to warn those who may have been exposed to take protective action, we continue to urge complete compliance with these efforts."

He said there is also a public awareness campaign.

"We are continuing to work closely with municipal, community and religious leaders throughout Rockland to remind residents of the need to stay at least 6 feet apart from other people in both indoor and outdoor spaces," he said. "And that this social distancing should be practiced in combination with everyday preventive actions including wearing masks, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, staying home when unwell, and frequently washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol."

Related: Cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties

Still, he said the spike is alarming.

"It is concerning that the number of active cases continues to increase throughout Rockland and significantly increase within two zip codes within the Town of Ramapo," he said. "I am both privately and publicly urging local municipalities to utilize their employees such as building and fire inspectors and police in educational efforts. It is my expectation that appropriate enforcement action will be taken, as necessary."

The Rockland County Department of Health is also responding to locations where they receive COVID-19 related complaints to provide educational materials and guidance.

"We in government must focus all our energies on ensuring residents follow the commonsense precautions that limit the spread of this deadly disease," he said. "To the residents of our county, we all need to take this situation seriously. By working together, we can limit the further spread of COVID and protect our families, friends, and neighbors. I strongly urge all Rockland residents to do their part."

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrockland countyhealthmedicalcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Travelers to NY from all but these 31 countries must quarantine
COVID spikes add to 1st day back-to-classroom jitters in NYC
COVID-19 cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
82-year-old woman critical after being hit by Revel scooter in NYC
COVID spikes add to 1st day back-to-classroom jitters in NYC
Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to increase co-star's salary
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
Funeral held for judge's son, killed when he answered door
Exclusive: Shocking error found in some NYC mail-in ballots
Show More
Umbrella alert! Soaking rains, gusting winds arrive tonight
Cheerleader's dorm room swarmed by cops in swatting prank
10 hurt, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Manhattan fire
Grand jury transcript to be released in Breonna Taylor case
Travelers to NY from all but these 31 countries must quarantine
More TOP STORIES News