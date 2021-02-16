Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC records best week yet for vaccinations, mayor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9598258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City recorded its best week ever last week for COVID vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.The city administered 317,227 vaccinations, a record for one week. On one day alone, 55,339 shots were given, setting a single-day record.In all, 1,336,382 doses have been administered in the city since the vaccine rollout began in December, and more than 10 percent of adults in NYC have received at least one shot.Still, de Blasio acknowledged, there is room for improvement."We need our fair share of vaccine, we are not getting our fair share of vaccine," he said. "We've got about 45% of the state's vaccine sent to New York City, when we are performing about 53% of the vaccinations."The city has announced the opening of more vaccination sites, at the following locations:: Opening Wednesday 2/17, prioritizing home health aides, Brownsville and East New York community. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., six days a week: Opening Friday 2/19, for Staten Island residents only. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week., NYC will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to deliver the single dose to seniors in their homes and at vaccine clinics at retirement communities. The city will vaccinate 25,000 home health aides within the coming month.