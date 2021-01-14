coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Lenox Hill Hospital workers get goodie bags of appreciation

Coronavirus update for NYC
By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Frontline healthcare workers have had the weight of the world on their shoulders throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday, one of the country's leading event coordination companies honored some of them at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Gourmet Advisory Services teamed up with HRK's The Chosen Few, a collection of luxury service providers, as well as Zitomer Landmark Pharmacy & Department Store to assemble holiday care packages for the essential workers.

They handed out 800 of those packages Thursday, a party in a blue tote bag.

"As event planners, what we really wanted to do is host an event for them," Gourmet Advisory's Claudia Wagner said. "And because we can't now, this is the closest thing that we could do to honor them."

ALSO READ: Keurig-like ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve ice cream
EMBED More News Videos

The ColdSnap appliance can make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen margaritas in under 90 seconds. It was unveiled at the all-virtual CES this week.


Wagner and Melissa Rosenbloom run Gourmet Advisory. We met them last March as they initially felt the pinch of the pandemic.

And save for a few micro events this summer, their business remains decimated. And yet, they and their vendors wanted to host the event to thank their local hospital.

"How they get up every day and go into work, this is their mission," Rosenbloom said. "We hope this gives them one little bit of happiness and so they know they're appreciated."

Each bag had snacks, sanitizers and various goodies from several vendors, but the sentiment was the most important part.

"Just seeing people happy and getting a little thank you is inspiring and encouraging," Lenox Hill dispatcher Victoria Wood said. "Because we've been through a lot."

And they continue to go through a lot, with patient counts -- and anxiety -- on the rise.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.


Interim Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Fogarty oversees all the nurses, who have helped the more than 2,000 patients admitted with COVID-19.

"Having an event like this, supporting our staff, showing our staff the support, giving them these little treats, these bags mean so much," she said. "It's an uplifting period of the day, and it's so appreciated."

It's just a little sustenance to hopefully help them get through the next pandemic wave.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

RELATED: Sign up for National Geographic's weekly Coronavirus Update newsletter, and more

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) tests positive for COVID-19
Jones Beach mega-site opens, 2nd COVID variant cluster confirmed
COVID Live Updates: Promising trials for Johnson & Johnson's 1 dose vaccine
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
NYC mom keeps son's memory alive with blood drives
Mural depicting slavery now up for debate at NJ middle school
NYC increasing security, sending 200 NYPD officers to DC for inauguration
Some designated hotspots outside of NYC can resume indoor dining
Show More
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
Man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
Son in custody after father, 72, fatally stabbed; 3 others critical
14 high-ranking MS-13 leaders charged with terrorism offenses
Cuomo's State of State, Day 4: $306 billion infrastructure plan
More TOP STORIES News