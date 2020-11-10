Coronavirus News: COVID positivity climbs on Staten Island, 'day of action' planned

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- On Tuesday, health care workers will be at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George, handing out PPE and offering COVID tests as the city tries to stop a second wave.That's because positivity rates are on the rise, and specifically, in the Tottenville section, it's now over 6.5%.That's prompted this so-called "Day of Action." Staff and volunteers will be fanned out across the island, not only at the Ferry Terminal but also in several shopping centers, again offering PPE, information, and testing.Monday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned of new shutdowns if the virus spreads out of control."If New Yorkers right now, buckle down, mask-wearing, social distancing, avoiding indoor gatherings in particular, avoiding you know, big family gatherings, don't travel for the holidays. If we do these things the right way, there is still a chance to push this back," the mayor said.In Southern Brooklyn, which also recently saw a rise in cases, those red zones have now turned into orange warning zones after showing improvement.That means some non-essential businesses can reopen and the city hopes they'll see the same results on Staten Island if people do their part.City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine also commented on the "second wave.""Today's publication of local COVID-19 positivity data should serve as a wake -up call to New Yorkers," Levine said in a statement. "With 86 zip codes now averaging 2% or higher over the past week, it's clear that our second wave is here. The window to avoid new shutdowns is closing. To avoid this we need the public to once again rally to flatten our curve. This means working from home if you are able, being judicial in partaking in indoor dining, limiting travel, and avoiding in-person social gatherings, even with family. With the weather getting colder, holidays approaching, and sharp rising in the virus nationally, New York City has entered a challenging new phase in this fight. We need all New Yorkers to redouble their efforts to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe."New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene updated its data by zip code.- Seven day average of percent positive by zip code- Weekly counts of cases and persons tested by zip code- More refined age breakdowns and trend dataThe Mayor also provided guidance for the upcoming holidays.- Safer holiday activities; get creative and stay smart, stick to core four- Religious services: go virtual or outside- Gatherings: know your own and others' risk, keep it small, outdoors is safer- Travel: stay local, travel safely, get tested and quarantine after travel