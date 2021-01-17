Coronavirus Update New York City: Vaccination site to open at Manhattan church amid supply shortage

The need for these shots grow every day as New York reports a total of 32,725 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began, 1.2 million people have tested positive and the current positivity rate stands well over 5%.
On Saturday, 500 seniors were vaccinated at NYCHA complexes.
And yet another vaccine site opens Sunday at the Abyssinian Church in Harlem at noon.
RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
Doses were also supposed to be available at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, one of five 24-hour mega sites opened by the city last week, but the site closed and gates were locked Friday.
People with appointments were turned away, while other appointments were canceled because there was not enough vaccine. The city says it's asking state and federal authorities to get more there as soon as possible.
The state is only getting a few hundred thousand doses as millions are now eligible.
Governor Andrew Cuomo estimates it could be until April before the vaccine reaches a critical mass.
MORE NEWS: Family without sense of smell due to COVID-19 escapes house fire
RELATED | Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
RELATED: Sign up for National Geographic's weekly Coronavirus Update newsletter, and more
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question