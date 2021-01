Coronavirus Update New York City: Vaccination site to open at Manhattan church amid supply shortage

EMBED >More News Videos Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Appointments have been booked solid as new COVID-19 vaccination sites open up around New York City, but distribution is just one part of the battle.The need for these shots grow every day as New York reports a total of 32,725 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began, 1.2 million people have tested positive and the current positivity rate stands well over 5%.On Saturday, 500 seniors were vaccinated at NYCHA complexes And yet another vaccine site opens Sunday at the Abyssinian Church in Harlem at noon.Doses were also supposed to be available at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, one of five 24-hour mega sites opened by the city last week, but the site closed and gates were locked Friday.People with appointments were turned away, while other appointments were canceled because there was not enough vaccine. The city says it's asking state and federal authorities to get more there as soon as possible.The state is only getting a few hundred thousand doses as millions are now eligible.Governor Andrew Cuomo estimates it could be until April before the vaccine reaches a critical mass.