coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Cuomo lifts Orange zone restrictions; plan for NYC restaurants by end of week

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID restrictions in the state's orange and yellow zone micro-clusters. A few yellow zones remain in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens, and Newburgh.

But in New York City, Cuomo said a plan for NYC restaurants remains in the works. He is talking to political officials and the health department. The governor said he will have a plan for city restaurants by the end of the week.

Restaurant owners in the city are up in arms. The New York City Hospitality Alliance says it plans to file lawsuits.

COVID NEWS | COVID rates drop, but no relief for NYC restaurants
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports both the positivity rate and the rate of hospitalization is down across New York, and Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to ease some restrictions.



Regarding vaccine supplies, Cuomo says the state is essentially out of COVID-19 vaccine until it gets another shipment later this week.

But if you have an appointment, you should still show up, because your dose been already accounted for.

The supply issues that have been plaguing vaccination sites around the state and across the nation are now being addressed at the federal level.

About 16 percent more doses per week are expected to start arriving in each state soon.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



In New York, that translates to roughly 40,000 additional doses each week, for a total of 290,000.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said they were expecting 30% more Moderna vaccine doses going forward. That would translate into an additional 17,000 vaccine doses each week.

New Jersey will be getting an additional 16,000 doses a week.

The Biden Administration has also promised that each state will now know weeks in advance how many doses they will receive, allowing them to schedule appointments accordingly.

The president announced yesterday that the U.S. has secured 200 million additional doses from Moderna and Pfizer.

Those are not expected until June.

ALSO READ: First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
EMBED More News Videos

Welcome home Champ and Major! Major is notably the first-ever rescue dog to reside in the White House.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Vaccine Live Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
COVID Live Updates: Moderna developing booster to fight variants
NY community helps support school security guard battling COVID
COVID rates drop, but no relief for NYC restaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Live Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
Cop stable after being shot in back in NYC; suspect in custody
Woman killed after bathroom appliance malfunctions, creating CO
Protest in front of NYPD precinct turns violent, 4 arrested
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
Show More
FDA places alert on hand sanitizers from Mexico
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed executing Democrats in old Facebook posts
Knife-wielding serial robber targets livery drivers
Mossimo Giannulli loses bid to finish prison term at home
LaGuardia no longer like '3rd world country' years after Biden comment
More TOP STORIES News