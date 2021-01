Coronavirus NY: Cuomo lifts Orange zone restrictions; plan for NYC restaurants by end of week

EMBED >More News Videos Stacey Sager reports both the positivity rate and the rate of hospitalization is down across New York, and Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to ease some restrictions.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID restrictions in the state's orange and yellow zone micro-clusters. A few yellow zones remain in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens, and Newburgh.But in New York City, Cuomo said a plan for NYC restaurants remains in the works. He is talking to political officials and the health department. The governor said he will have a plan for city restaurants by the end of the week. Restaurant owners in the city are up in arms . The New York City Hospitality Alliance says it plans to file lawsuits.Regarding vaccine supplies, Cuomo says the state is essentially out of COVID-19 vaccine until it gets another shipment later this week.But if you have an appointment, you should still show up, because your dose been already accounted for.The supply issues that have been plaguing vaccination sites around the state and across the nation are now being addressed at the federal level About 16 percent more doses per week are expected to start arriving in each state soon.In New York, that translates to roughly 40,000 additional doses each week, for a total of 290,000.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said they were expecting 30% more Moderna vaccine doses going forward. That would translate into an additional 17,000 vaccine doses each week.New Jersey will be getting an additional 16,000 doses a week.The Biden Administration has also promised that each state will now know weeks in advance how many doses they will receive, allowing them to schedule appointments accordingly.The president announced yesterday that the U.S. has secured 200 million additional doses from Moderna and Pfizer.Those are not expected until June.