reopen ny

Changes to red zone restrictions announced in New York

By Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced changes to New York's coronavirus red zones Wednesday.

Cuomo said the positivity rate is dropping in some areas, enabling the state to life some restrictions in certain areas.

In Brooklyn, the red zones remained, but there were movements within the orange zone.



Red and orange zones were eliminated in Queens -- that area is now all yellow zone.




In Rockland and Orange counties, red zones and yellow zones remained the same.




Cuomo said color zones will be adjusted based on these metrics:
- Exit a red zone: Under 3% after 10 days (4% in less populated areas)
- Exit an orange zone: Under 2% after 10 days (3% in less populated areas)
- Exit a yellow zone: Under 1.5% after 10 days (2% in less populated areas)

Additional considerations the governor mentioned were:
- Are new hospitalizations trending downward?
- Are new cases coming from a new source?
- Has local government undertaken increased and effective compliance enforcement actions?
- Is community cooperating?

RELATED: Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID cluster zones

The state confirmed that affected businesses in the zones can open Thursday, while schools are allowed to reopen on Monday.
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports there's hope people and businesses can return to the normal of a few weeks ago if COVID cluster restrictions are changed.


Mayor Bill de Blasio says outside of central Queens, there is still work to be done to lower the infection rate.

Throughout the Brooklyn latest positivity rate in the COVID red zones is 3.45 percent.

But the red zones in central Queens are down to an average 2.17 percent.

The mayor said that area should serve as a model for the other red zone areas.

EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has the latest on New York City's fight to enforce COVID restrictions.



Overall citywide, the mayor says officials are seeing a leveling off, but they continue to encourage more testing and to warn against pandemic fatigue to get the city back to some type of normal.

Gov. Cuomo has said the state is working to make those areas facing restrictions smaller as we move forward..

"We will be listing changes to those micro-cluster / red zones, which will be a product of both an analysis of the data and a coordinated strategy with those communities to bring the number down," he said in a teleconference Tuesday.

Regarding schools, NYC Schools Press Secretary Miranda Barbot gave an update on testing.


School officials say families can opt into remote learning at any time. The window for fully-remote learning students to opt into the blended learning model will soon open and they will communicate more information to families shortly.

"We know that nothing can replace in-person instruction and the many supports, including social-emotional and health benefits, that students get in the classroom," NYC schools said. "Using the most current data from this survey, approximately 46% of students are returning to school buildings this fall. The share of remote learning requests by race has not shifted."

RELATED: Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID cluster zones

RELATED: Here's when NY movie theaters outside of NYC will be allowed to reopen

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
U
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: Pope Francis' mask controversy
One World Observatory announces reopening date
Tips to have a safe Halloween in NYC
Cuomo talks COVID fatigue, calls for 'loving'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 critical, including child, in NY elementary school bus crash
NJ Gov. Murphy to self-isolate after contact tests positive for COVID
One World Observatory announces reopening date
Man shot in head by stray bullet in Park Slope dies
More victims come forward in alleged NJ day care sex abuse
Mayor de Blasio unveils city's 2-phase vaccination plan
COVID Updates: Pope Francis' mask controversy
Show More
Tips to have a safe Halloween in NYC
Cuomo talks COVID fatigue, calls for 'loving'
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
PHOTOS: 2 raccoon bandits break into California bank
Long Island doctor-legislator arrested in sex-for-drugs sting
More TOP STORIES News