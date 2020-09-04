coronavirus new york city

Cuomo slams Trump amid threat to cut more funding for keeping MTA, schools disinfected

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Trump Administration is trying to undermine efforts to fight COVID-19 in New York City's subways, buses and schools.

In a statement released Thursday night, Cuomo said the White House is quietly changing FEMA policy to no longer fund personal protective equipment or disinfection efforts for the MTA and schools.

"The President is telling essential workers that he does not value their safety or their sacrifices over the last six months," Cuomo said. "Make no mistake, this is just another attempt by President Trump to hurt New York. We won't be bullied."

The governor said the state will continue to work with the MTA and school districts to make sure transit workers, riders, teachers, students and all new Yorkers remain safe.

The news comes one day after Cuomo attacked Trump for threatening to defund New York City.

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye released the following statement:

"The message from this latest punitive measure, coupled with the federal government's inexplicable failure to provide $12 billion in desperately needed funding is clear -- Washington to MTA customers and employees: Drop Dead. With this action, the federal government seems intent on starving the economic lifeblood of not just New York, but the nation at a time when the MTA is simply trying to keep people safe during the worst pandemic in a century."

