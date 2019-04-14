Health & Fitness

Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with his kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with his kids.

MISSOULA, Montana -- A 40-year-old man completely changed his life to become a better father and husband by being healthier.

It all started when Jeremiah Peterson went on a hiking trip with his children.

"Instead of remembering all the good memories we had made on this trip all I can remember is this one thing that kept playing in my head over and over again," Jeremiah wrote on his Instagram. "I found myself running out of breath and having to take breaks way before my 9, 7, and 6-year-old kids."

Peterson realized he needed to make a change. In just six months, he's lost 92 pounds and is almost unrecognizable.



Peterson follows strict keto diet and intensive regular exercise. For half a year, he spent two hours hiking and an hour in the gym daily. He went from size 42 in jeans to a 33.

Jeremiah credits his children with inspiring him to make changes to his lifestyle.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontanadietingfitnessweight lossexercisedietu.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Student critically hurt in fall from tower at Fordham University
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
AccuWeather: Breezy Sunday
Investigation into massive fire that destroyed NJ boardwalk cafe
MTA: 1 in 5 riders do not pay bus fare
Show More
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
Anti-violence activists to lead NYC march honoring Nipsey Hussle
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival blooms into nightmare for subway riders
Pope Francis ushers in Holy Week with Palm Sunday message
Mets analyst Darling (chest mass) to take leave
More TOP STORIES News