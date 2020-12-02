coronavirus long island

Doctor comes out of retirement twice to help during COVID

COVID-19 News and Information
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A doctor from Long Island came out of retirement to help at the start of the COVID pandemic to help those in need - and now she's doing it again.

Dr. Anne Sacks-Berg is returning to work for the second time after her official retirement from Huntington Hospital a year ago.

"People in medicine I think just have a tendency to want to run to the disaster," Sacks-Berg said. "I knew this was going to happen. And I told them when I left in May that I'd be happy to come back."

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sounded the alarm about staffing due to the second wave of COVID-19 expected to only get worse in the coming weeks.

He urged hospitals to identify retired doctors and nurses who could step in to help.

So for doctors like Sacks-Berg, an infectious disease specialist, it was an easy choice.

ALSO READ | Don't expect a second stimulus check this year. Here's what Congress is talking about instead
EMBED More News Videos

Even with coronavirus spiking and new restrictions taking effect, Congress remains stalled on fresh relief for Americans in need.



Officials at the hospital said last spring they brought back half a dozen retirees, but they managed to keep them away from bedside care in the COVID ICU.

"They did everything from helping us in employee health services - helping care for our staff that were sick, to assisting with phone calls to patients and families," said Huntington Hospital President Dr. Nick Fitterman.

And while the prospect of a second wave is certainly concerning, it's far less scary this time around - according to all the doctors who spoke to Eyewitness News.

Right now the ICU count of COVID patients in Huntington Is five, but with better protection, treatments, and available beds, ICU doctors say we are on our way out of this.

They say their success will also come with the comradery and confidence from several retirees who have had a bit more rest and another healing power:

"With no fear whatsoever, like digging in, like they weren't even retired, was a great help, psychologically," said Dr. Cristina Pruzan.

It's an important boost to morale when frontline workers need it most.

ALSO READ | Ice-T says his 'no-masker' father-in-law is no longer a COVID-19 denier after 40 days in ICU
EMBED More News Videos

Ice-T says his father-in-law was a serious "no masker" until he ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countyhuntingtonreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth careretirement
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Live Updates: CDC changes quarantine guidelines
COVID Live Updates: Record hospitalizations near 100,000 mark
Nasal spray gives LI bus drivers added protection against COVID
COVID Live Updates: US braces for post-Thanksgiving surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school delays reopening due to positive COVID cases
Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New Yorkers
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Rapper Casanova wanted, among 18 charged in gang bust
Mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins
1 person slashed on UWS subway station platform
De Blasio to parents: Send kids to school or face all-remote switch
Show More
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
2021 United Airlines NYC Half canceled due to COVID
COVID Live Updates: CDC changes quarantine guidelines
Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO
6 charged in alleged NY 'birth tourism' scheme; 119 babies born in US
More TOP STORIES News