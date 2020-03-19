Coronavirus

Surgeon General urges US citizens to donate blood to help during coronavirus crisis

Donating blood is one of the most effective ways Americans can help during the coronavirus crisis, the United States Surgeon General said.

Speaking during a White House coronavirus task force briefing Thursday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged healthy individuals, especially millennials and Gen Z, to visit their local blood centers.

"Donated blood is an essential part of caring for patients, and one donation can save up to three lives," Adams said.

Nearly 4,500 blood drives have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in 150,000 fewer blood donations, according to the American Red Cross.



Blood centers, however, will remain open, Adams said, even as many businesses are temporarily closing to promote social distancing, which slows the spread of the pandemic. Donating blood is still safe, he said, and blood centers are taking extra precautions, including spacing beds six feet apart, disinfecting surfaces and temperature checking staff.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

"Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement, so give blood today," Adams said. "You'll feel good about it, and you'll be helping your country and your community during this crisis."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.blood donationscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
How LI's largest school district is coping with the coronavirus
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility opens on Staten Island
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home in New York
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home in New York
Coronavirus cases in NYC nears 2,500
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Nassau County: 293 COVID-19 cases, 15 new, plus 3rd death
Show More
Million Gallon Challenge: Chefs fight COVID-19 with soup
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
Amazon worker in Queens tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle
NY Blood Center calls for donors amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News