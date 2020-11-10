coronavirus new york city

Dr. Fauci, others honored as 'Brooklyn COVID heroes' for work during coronavirus pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall Tuesday, 186 heroes were honored, including Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.

They rotated through with their citations, praised for their contributions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some distributed medical supplies and are hospital workers, while others provided food for the hungry. All essential, though, during these trying months.

"We are recognizing heroes today living heroes who should be enshrined in the history books who our young people should learn from," Deputy Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said "not only does a tree grow in Brooklyn, but COVID heroes grow in Brooklyn."

Fauci, who was born and raised in Bensonhurst, was honored for his work on the Coronavirus Task Force.

"We proudly thank you Dr. Fauci on behalf of all Brooklynites," Adams said. "This is one president who truly loves you -- Brooklyn Borough president -- and it matters Anthony Fauci is celebrated in the borough of Brooklyn."

Fauci said he is a Brooklynite "through and through."

"I'm really very proud of it," he said. "Whenever people ask how I put up with all the stuff in Washington I have two words for them, it's Brooklyn strong. That's exactly what I feel."

Fauci acknowledged the other honorees and as COVID cases continue to rise around the country, he offered words of hope.

"The vaccine is on its way folks, so hang in there," he said. "Hang tough, we're going to get over this together."

And working together is helping the borough of Brooklyn make it through this pandemic.

