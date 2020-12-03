Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid tests giving Long Island patients results in minutes

The health care organization held a demonstration on how it all works at its Jericho location.
ProHEALTH is the first health care system in the region to offer drive-thru rapid tests.
Patients register electronically in their cars and then get tested by rolling down their car window. Results are ready in minutes.
Drive-thru rapid testing for COVID-19 is now available at all of ProHEALTH's drive-thru locations in Fort Hamilton, Gramercy Park, Jericho, Little Neck, Riverhead, and Yorkville.
The company also offers rapid testing for in-clinic visits at all 27 of its New York area locations; and, as part of Optum Tri-State, 29 Riverside Urgent Care locations spread across New Jersey and Connecticut.
The company offers the Abbot ID Now Molecular test, which is considered the best on the market, as well as the BD Veritor, which is the state-of-the-art antigen test.
If a patient needs a PCR test for travel or any other reason, ProHEALTH also offers PCR tests inside the urgent care facilities.
