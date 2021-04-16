coronavirus new jersey

NJ COVID Update: Fairleigh Dickinson University mandates vaccines, Red Bulls welcoming fans

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
Fairleigh Dickinson U. mandates vaccines, Red Bulls welcoming fans

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- With more and more people getting vaccinated, there are signs of life returning to some version of what was once normal.

In New Jersey, the Red Bulls soccer team will allow fans in the stands beginning Saturday. And colleges are preparing to welcome back students at full capacity in the fall.

But for many, that also means mandatory vaccinations to return to campus.

Fairleigh Dickinson University won't have a buzzing campus again for awhile, but those attending classes will be required to get the COVID-19 shot.

The decision applies to all campuses, and the university is still trying get its staff and professors on board.

"While we will of course allow exemptions for medical and religious reasons when warranted, we expect that the vast majority of students, faculty, and staff will be fully vaccinated by the time we open in the fall, and that our campuses will have reached herd immunity by then," school officials said in a statment.

Former Governor Chris Christie is encouraging everybody to get vaccinated, as the state prepares to make eligibility open eligibility to anyone 16 years and older starting Monday.

Governor Phil Murphy toured a vaccine site in Red Bank Friday, as the state pushes forward with immunizations.

Red Bull Stadium will be open at 15% capacity for the home opener Saturday, even though the outdoor limit is 30%. Team officials say safety is their biggest concern.

"Our priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our fans, players and staff," the team said in a statement. "We have worked closely with state and local health and government officials to implement industry-leading measures to ensure everyone's safety at Red Bull Arena."

Masks are social distancing are required, and the team has added safety enhancements. CLICK HERE to learn more.

