Family thanks essential worker who donated his liver to young boy

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ian Charles is nine months out of having a liver transplant at New York-Presbyterian.

When he was two years old, his parents found a bump on his stomach. It was liver cancer. Charles went on chemo, but doctors said only a new liver would save him.

He went on the list, and parents expected it would be a long wait.

The wait was quick - just two months later, a donor matched, and the family shared their gratitude.

A man with a drone is catching the attention of our Be Kind campaign, after he used that technology to make a very special discovery.



The donor, Will Linberg was a paramedic whose father died of pancreatic cancer. Linberg was inspired to become a donor after caring for a man on an emergency run whose liver was failing.

There was a special surprise on Thanksgiving - the family got to say hi - and thank you.

The family said they can never repay Linberg. And now they can put a name to his face.

The essential worker went above and beyond for a little boy.

