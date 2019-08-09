FDNY: Personal information of more than 10,000 EMS patients may have been exposed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The information of more than 10,000 FDNY EMS patients may have been exposed, the department announced on Friday.The FDNY reports that the information was compromised by the loss of an agency employee's personal external hard drive last March. They say an employee had uploaded patients' information onto a personal external device, which was reported missing.There is no evidence that any of the information that was stored had been accessed. 3,000 patients whose social security numbers may have been accessed are being offered free credit monitoring.The patients who were notified of the data breach were treated and/or transported by EMS during 2011-2018.Patients can call toll-free 822-213-1732 to find out more about the breach.----------