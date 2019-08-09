Health & Fitness

FDNY: Personal information of more than 10,000 EMS patients may have been exposed

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The information of more than 10,000 FDNY EMS patients may have been exposed, the department announced on Friday.

The FDNY reports that the information was compromised by the loss of an agency employee's personal external hard drive last March. They say an employee had uploaded patients' information onto a personal external device, which was reported missing.

There is no evidence that any of the information that was stored had been accessed. 3,000 patients whose social security numbers may have been accessed are being offered free credit monitoring.

The patients who were notified of the data breach were treated and/or transported by EMS during 2011-2018.

Patients can call toll-free 822-213-1732 to find out more about the breach.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityfdnydata breach
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC mom accused of letting toddlers die of internal injuries
Police: Man misses MTA bus, follows it, pulls gun on driver
Trump met by protests in Hamptons ahead of fundraiser
10 arrested in open-air drug market bust at NJ house
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
Show More
More LaGuardia gridlock possible after 2nd busiest day ever
Charges filed against flight attendant who appeared drunk
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
Police find hit-and-run suspect by following fuel trail from scene
Jennifer Dulos case: Judge denies motion to turn over medical records
More TOP STORIES News