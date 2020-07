Reopening New Jersey: Governor Murphy talks COVID-19 response, school in fall on GMA

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy appeared on "GMA" Tuesday morning to talk about his state's response to the coronavirus cases in his state and the country.Governor Murphy was asked if he would join New York in imposing hefty fines worth thousands of dollars for travelers that either don't fill out travel forms and comply with quarantining. Murphy said that New Jersey was taking the situation very seriously, but "we'll do it our own way." He added that he's taking it seriously because "we've been through hell."The governor went on to say that he feels the communication and compliance by the leaders of Jersey Shore counties and townships is going very well. He called the Jersey Shore "an American jewel" and said that visits to the area are up because people are staying close and not traveling elsewhere this summer.Although the demand to visit the beaches is higher than ever before, "We have to keep on top of it," Murphy said.In light of the governor of California moving Los Angeles to digital learning for the fall, Governor Murphy was asked if that changed his thoughts on the fall for students in New Jersey."We still hope to be back to school, but we have to do it responsibly and we have to do it rightWe're watching that very closely," he said. Murphy added that his biggest concern is a student passing the coronavirus to an older educator.Protesters took to the street outside the governor's home over the weekend to chant, "Burn your mask.""Everyone has a right to protest but we are making these decisions based on science," Governor Murphy said. "I don't like wearing the mask either but it's the smart thing to do right now."