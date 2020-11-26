coronavirus new jersey

NJ Coronavirus Update: Newark's 10-day stay-at-home advisory takes effect amid rising COVID cases

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 10-day stay-at-home advisory took effect in Newark Wednesday, with city leaders hoping to curb rising COVID-19 cases as the holiday weekend arrives.

Mayor Ras Baraka says the city will close streets in the Ironbound district to non-residents from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., and people will only be allowed to pass through if they show proof of residency.

He is encouraging "everybody close down" and get tested during the holiday period, with the stay-at-home advisory lasting until Friday, December 4.

"We are advising all stores non-essential, also the corner stores too, everybody close down," Baraka said last week. "Not just the stores. Workplaces, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, everything shut down from Wednesday, November 25 to December 4. We are giving you a chance to prepare. November 25 to December 4, we are asking everything to be shut down. Shut it all down...And during that period, we are asking everyone to get tested. You should (go) outside only if you are getting tested, only if you need groceries, Pampers, milk, medicine, and if you are get tested. Other than that, we have a stay-at-home advisory from Wednesday the 25 to December 4. All of us, we need to do this."

Baraka said this week the city of about 280,000 has reported nearly 600 new cases and four deaths since last Friday.

The resurgence of the coronavirus has been amplified in the Ironbound district, the epicenter of Newark's nightlife.

The test positivity rate has soared to around 40% in the heart of the city's Spanish and Portuguese community, and residents face police checkpoints under a curfew imposed by Mayor Baraka.

Essex County reported 366 new cases Wednesday, many of them in Newark.

Statewide, there were 4,073 new positive tests, bringing the total to 317,905 cases. An additional 50 fatalities raised the state death toll to 15,057.

The positivity rate in New Jersey is 10.94%, with a 1.24 rate of transmission.

Cities with the most significant rise in cases could soon see more severe restrictions as leaders work to get the virus in check.

Governor Phil Murphy has been pleading with residents to avoid gatherings with anyone outside their immediate family for Thanksgiving.
More TOP STORIES News