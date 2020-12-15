Coronavirus Update New York City: How New Year's Eve celebrations will be different this year in Times Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8751842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Like the Thanksgiving parade and other iconic events in 2020, New Year's Eve in Times Square is happening this year without the crowd, the Times Square Alliance announced Tuesday.The program will take place but without the million people that ordinarily cram into the "Crossroads of the World" to watch the iconic ball drop.The featured musical performance, befittingly enough for a year like this, will be Gloria Gaynor singing "I Will Survive."The program will honor health care workers and other heroes of the year, "representing resounding resolve and a determined spirit, at a time when the world collectively awaits a renewed beginning," said Tim Tompkins with Times Square Alliance.The Heroes of 2020 will be represented onsite by New York families of first responders, frontline and essential workers, whose personal stories from the past year inspire all of us and reflect the best of the human spirit. These New York stories of sacrifice and public service are representative of family stories in every community in every state across our country and around the world.All participants will remain masked at all times except when preforming and will adhere to distancing regulations throughout the production site, officials said. Additionally, all special guest household groups, who are included in the capacity limits for the production, will be staged within an individual household sealed zones to proper distance from other guests, performers and crew.