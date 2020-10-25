Health & Fitness

Be Kind: How one group is helping kids play soccer safely during the pandemic

By Eyewitness News
WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- One group is helping kids get back in action despite the pandemic.

'Leagueside' has arranged for teams in West Islip to get hand sanitizer, thermometers and PPE.

ALSO READ | Submit a story to abc7NY's 'Be Kind' campaign.

The group connects companies with local sports leagues for donations.

In these challenging times, they are stepping up to help get more kids back on the playing field safely as well as support the surrounding communities.

Right now, ten leagues in the area benefit from the program.

Leaguside recently teamed up with Post's Honey Bunches of Oats to help a league in Dallas, Texas.

ALSO READ | 4-year-old battling cancer becomes honorary state trooper
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on a brave 4-year-old girl who is battling cancer that was welcomed into the New Jersey State Police family as an honorary trooper.





MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest islipsuffolk countymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakbe kindcovid 19healthandrew cuomosoccer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
Man rescued after sidewalk collapses in the Bronx
Subway shove suspect facing other charges, incident under investigation
Lines stretch for blocks as New Yorkers begin early voting
NJ sees highest daily COVID-19 case increase since May
What could become Zeta forms in the Caribbean, could impact NYC area
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
Show More
Giant 'murder hornets' vacuumed out of nest
Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
Early voting in NY: What you need to know
College student dies from COVID-19
Singer Jerry Jeff Walker dead at 78
More TOP STORIES News