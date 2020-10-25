Be Kind: How one group is helping kids play soccer safely during the pandemic

'Leagueside' has arranged for teams in West Islip to get hand sanitizer, thermometers and PPE.
The group connects companies with local sports leagues for donations.
In these challenging times, they are stepping up to help get more kids back on the playing field safely as well as support the surrounding communities.
Right now, ten leagues in the area benefit from the program.
Leaguside recently teamed up with Post's Honey Bunches of Oats to help a league in Dallas, Texas.
