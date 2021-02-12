coronavirus new york city

How restaurants are finding new life in 'ghost kitchens'

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- In a tiny basement kitchen on the Upper West Side, burritos and nachos share space with ramen-dusted fries. They are two completely different restaurant concepts with not one table.

"No, there's nothing normal about this at all," said Kevin Shin.

It's called a 'Ghost Kitchen' - and they cook only delivery. Everything is online.

Shin says King Wang's and the Great Burrito have turned a profit in a matter of months. It is the ultimate pivot while indoor dining has been forbidden.

"This is the way the model has to work now. You don't have the indoor dining capacity you used to have. And doing that, we need to make sure that people can survive," Shin added.

The pair of virtual restaurants are hidden away in the back of a kitchen at the bottom of a staircase. At the top of the staircase is a real restaurant on Columbus Avenue - a brand new sushi bar that will open to indoor dining on Friday.

When Governor Cuomo lifts restrictions on dining inside, there will still be a cap on capacity - just 25 percent. Without the ghost kitchen downstairs sharing the costs, Chef Max Zumwalt says he wouldn't even try to open upstairs

"It's a lifesaver," he says, "The restaurant industry in general, you don't know what's going to happen day-to-day. So if you don't have an open mind, you're not going to get very far."

After a year like no other, the ghosts of the restaurant industry haunt nearly every corner.

Now, there's new life - in a ghost kitchen.

ALSO READ | Some restaurants say 25% capacity isn't enough
EMBED More News Videos

On Friday, indoor dining resumes at restaurants in New York City at 25% capacity.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityupper west sidelower manhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfoodhospitalrestaurantnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: California's coronavirus death toll surpasses New York's
103-year-old gets COVID vaccine, thanks to 7 On Your Side
1.7 million counterfeit 3M N95 masks seized from NYC warehouse
Black front line workers in the fight against coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in stomach on Manhattan subway platform
2 MTA workers find love on the 7 train
Over 9,000 COVID patients sent into NY nursing homes, AP reports
NJ man left coping with loss of 4 family members from COVID-19
Arm of crane breaks at high-rise building in NYC
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Show More
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father
Horses break free from officers, gallop through streets of NYC
How much snow fell, and what comes next
Charges dropped for officers seen shoving 75-year-old protester
The Countdown: Biden secures more vaccines & big takeaways from Trump's trial
More TOP STORIES News