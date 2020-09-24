Health & Fitness

Scarsdale School District reports Legionella bacteria found in water at 2 schools

SCARSDALE, New York (WABC) -- A school district in Westchester County reports that Legionella bacteria has been found in two of its schools.

Scarsdale School District says Legionella bacteria, the cause of Legionairres' Disease, has been found in the water at Scarsdale Middle School and the Quaker Ridge School.

In the past 30 days, at least 10 schools in Ohio and Pennsylvania have also reported Legionella lurking in their water supply.

Due to prolonged school closures, water left sitting in school pipes and plumbing systems has had an unusually long opportunity to accumulate metals and to grow Legionella, a type of severe pneumonia that can lead to death.

Intellihot, a leading commercial tankless water heating maker, wants schools to be aware that health and safety measures like tankless water heaters can minimize the risk of Legionnaires' Disease and other waterborne diseases.

