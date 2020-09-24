Fauci: "Encouraged" NJ can avoid new surge in COVID cases by reopening carefully

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6536077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pres. Donald Trump responds after Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered. a stern warning on COVID-19 in a fiery Senate hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci lauded New Jersey's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it's an example of what other states can do to be in a position to reopen their economies safely."You suffered greatly, but then what you did is to get the infection rate and all of the other parameters down to a baseline that is now positioning you well to do a number of things," Fauci told Gov. Phil Murphy during a conversation over Facebook Live.On Thursday afternoon the Department of Health's website showed the state had 588 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 newly confirmed deaths while the rate of transmission was 1.15."The good news and the thing that makes me very pleased and encouraged about New Jersey is that notwithstanding that you got hit pretty badly, right now if you continue to carefully and prudently open the economy you can get through the fall and the winter," Fauci said.Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Fauci clashed with Sen. Rand Paul, rejecting the Kentucky senator's repeated contention that hard-hit New York has become largely immune because so many people were infected."If you believe 22% is herd immunity, I believe you're alone in that," Fauci said.Fauci was among top U.S. health officials seeking to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any vaccine the government ultimately approves.Hopes are high that answers about at least one of several candidates being tested in the U.S. could come by year's end, maybe sooner."We feel cautiously optimistic that we will be able to have a safe and effective vaccine, although there is never a guarantee of that," Fauci said.Conspiracy theories are sapping the morale of disease-fighters working 24/7 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, its director, told the Senate committee on health, education, labor, and pensions."It's offensive to me when I hear this type of comment," said Redfield, noting that CDC, like the military, strives to be nonpartisan.Yet Redfield struggled to defend against criticism that CDC bowed to political pressure with guidelines that discouraged testing of people without COVID-19 symptoms. Asymptomatic people do spread the virus and CDC, under fire, later changed the guidelines' wording. Redfield insisted it all amounted to misinterpretation and stressed Wednesday: "More tests will actually lead to less cases."More than 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far this year, and in many states, infections still are climbing. The U.S. is confirming an average of 41,968 new daily cases, up 13% compared with the average two weeks ago.Fauci was blunt: More lives could have been saved if everyone in the country better followed recommendations to wear masks, avoid crowds, and keep 6 feet apart."We know some states did a good job. Some states did not so good a job. Some states tried to do a good job but people didn't listen," he said, singling out mask-less crowds in bars. Going forward, "we need uniformity throughout the country."