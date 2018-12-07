LEUKEMIA

California leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match

A Southern California woman battling cancer while pregnant with twins has found the perfect bone-marrow donor just weeks after her touching story went viral.

LOS ANGELES --
A California woman battling cancer while pregnant has given birth to twins just a week after finding the perfect bone-marrow donor.

Susie Rabaca, 36, gave birth to one boy and one girl born eight minutes apart Thursday afternoon.

Rabaca was in desperate need of a bone-marrow transplant to help treat her leukemia. She needed a 100 percent match, but Rabaca's mixed heritage -- Latino and Caucasian -- had made finding a donor difficult.

RELATED: SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match

In response to her story, a record-breaking number of people signed up to be potential bone-marrow donors.

Just weeks after her touching story went viral, she found the perfect match.

Rabaca, who was already a mother of three, hoped to undergo the marrow transplant after delivering her twins.

Rabaca's mother said Susie and her babies are doing very well.

