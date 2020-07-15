Reopen News: Liberty, Ellis Islands to partially resume July 20 in New York City

The move is set to begin Monday, July, 20.
Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, the NPS said it is using a phased approach to partially reopen the park while continuing to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The health and safety of our visitors and employees are our highest priority," said John Piltzecker, Superintendent, Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island. "We are pleased to begin welcoming back visitors and we want to share important information about how the visitor experience will be different so that we provide the safest and most enjoyable experience for visitors to the islands."
Park officials say the operational approach is centered on examining each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.
"Working closely with the NPS Office of Public Health, the park is using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers," the NPS said in a statement.
Partial reopening, or Phase I, of Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island will include access to:
- The grounds of Liberty and Ellis Islands (Liberty Information Center closed)
- Statue of Liberty Museum (immersive theater and interactive exhibits closed)
- Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration (theaters, interactive exhibits and library closed)
- Limited food and gift shop services
The interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, remains closed and will be included as part of a later reopening phase. Outdoor spaces on Liberty and Ellis Islands will be accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local public health guidance.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to make advanced ticketing reservations to avoid ticketing queues in Battery Park, New York or Liberty State Park, New Jersey.
The daily hours of operations are 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
The following public health measures have been incorporated into daily operations, according to the NPS:
- Reduced visitor capacity on ferries to the islands.
- Social distancing floor markers and signs posted.
- Rigorous and frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of public spaces and surfaces.
- Hand sanitizing stations located in food service and visitor information areas.
- Controlled, one-directional access and queuing lines for security screening, ferry, and museums
- Signage directing visitor flow through the museums on Liberty and Ellis Islands.
- Visitor experience staff members wearing face coverings.
Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly by following guidance from the CDC and state and local authorities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
For more information about the park's phased approach to reopening, visit nps.gov/stli or check the park's Facebook @StatueLibrtyNPS, Twitter and Instagram feeds @StatueEllisNPS. Updates about NPS operations are shared at nps.gov/coronavirus.
