Reopen News: Liberty, Ellis Islands to partially resume, Governors Island reopens in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- While Governors Island reopened Wednesday, Liberty and Ellis Islands plan to partially reopen July 20 pending New York City's move into Phase Four of the state's reopening process, according to the National Park Service.

Governors Island, the popular 27-acre park that sits between Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, reopened to the public for "passive recreation" with a daily ferry service from Lower Manhattan.

On Liberty Island, the interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, remains closed and will be included as part of a later reopening phase.

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, the NPS said it is using a phased approach to partially reopen the park while continuing to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of our visitors and employees are our highest priority," said John Piltzecker, Superintendent, Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island. "We are pleased to begin welcoming back visitors and we want to share important information about how the visitor experience will be different so that we provide the safest and most enjoyable experience for visitors to the islands."

Park officials say the operational approach is centered on examining each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.

"Working closely with the NPS Office of Public Health, the park is using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers," the NPS said in a statement.

Partial reopening, or Phase I, of Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island will include access to:

- The grounds of Liberty and Ellis Islands (Liberty Information Center closed)
- Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration (theaters, interactive exhibits and library closed)
- Limited food and gift shop services

The new museum celebrating the history of the Statue of Liberty, which opened its doors in 2019, will reopen, but the immersive theater and interactive exhibits will be closed.

FROM MAY 16, 2019
Lauren Glassberg reports on the Statue of Liberty: A new museum, which opened to the public on Thursday.



Outdoor spaces on Liberty and Ellis Islands will be accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local public health guidance.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to make advanced ticketing reservations to avoid ticketing queues in Battery Park, New York or Liberty State Park, New Jersey.

The daily hours of operations are 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The following public health measures have been incorporated into daily operations, according to the NPS:

- Reduced visitor capacity on ferries to the islands.
- Social distancing floor markers and signs posted.
- Rigorous and frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of public spaces and surfaces.
- Hand sanitizing stations located in food service and visitor information areas.
- Controlled, one-directional access and queuing lines for security screening, ferry, and museums
- Signage directing visitor flow through the museums on Liberty and Ellis Islands.
- Visitor experience staff members wearing face coverings.

Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly by following guidance from the CDC and state and local authorities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about the park's phased approach to reopening, visit nps.gov/stli or check the park's Facebook @StatueLibrtyNPS, Twitter and Instagram feeds @StatueEllisNPS. Updates about NPS operations are shared at nps.gov/coronavirus.

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
