Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks held to raise money and awareness

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tens of thousands of people across the Tri-State area are joining together Sunday for one common goal: putting an end to breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society is holding its 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walks, the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the country.

The walks help raise money for research, and honor those who have battled the disease.


Participants raise funds that enable the American Cancer Society to fund innovative research; provide free, information and support to anyone touched by breast cancer; and help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable.


WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.
Meteorologist Amy Freeze reports on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Central Park.



