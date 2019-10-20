Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks held to raise money and awareness

The American Cancer Society is holding its 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walks, the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the country.
The walks help raise money for research, and honor those who have battled the disease.
We are more than 50,000 strong @ABC7NY @MakingStrides @CentralPark_NYC @AmericanCancer #makingstrides2019 pic.twitter.com/1MTqFFTdSD— Amy Freeze (@AmyFreeze7) October 20, 2019
Participants raise funds that enable the American Cancer Society to fund innovative research; provide free, information and support to anyone touched by breast cancer; and help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable.
We’re #MakingStrides against #breastcancer this morning out here @Jones_Beach !! Come say hello! @AmericanCancer @ABC7NY #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #survivors. #brca #LongIsland #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/HBxOXxlmFb— Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) October 20, 2019
WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.
