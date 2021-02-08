coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Man in 70s dies shortly after NYC vaccination, not believed to be reaction

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A man collapsed and later died after leaving the Javits Center vaccination site in New York City, but health officials say it is not believed to be due to an allergic reaction.

The New York State Health Commissioner confirmed it happened about 25 minutes after the individual was vaccinated and following the required 15-minute observation period.

Dr. Howard Zucker said initial indications are the man, who was in his 70s, did not have an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

RELATED: When New Yorkers with health problems can begin making COVID vaccine appointments
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Andrew Cuomo dicusses specifics for how those with health conditions can get vaccinated.


On-site security and first responders got to the man in seconds, but he passed away a short time later at a hospital.

Health officials say it is important to note that just because someone died, it does not mean it is related to the vaccine.

"Public health experts agree, the vaccine is safe, and together with continued vigilance including wearing a mask and social distancing, it will bring an end to this pandemic," Zucker said. "I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated."

The Javits Center opened as a vaccine mega-site in early January.

TRENDING: Security warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
EMBED More News Videos

TikTok is tightening its privacy practices for the under-18 crowd. Here are the changes parents and teens should know.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Vaccine Updates: Vaccination drive gains speed
NYC middle schools to reopen to in-person learning
Navy cancels in-person Fleet Week NY events, celebration will be virtual
COVID Vaccine Updates: More contagious variants spreading rapidly in US, study says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining back early in NYC; Vaccine centers open after snow
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
5 injured, including firefighter, in NYC apartment fire
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
NYC middle schools to reopen to in-person learning
COVID Vaccine Updates: Vaccination drive gains speed
Show More
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
60-day warning period begins for Queens busway violations
When NYers with health problems can begin making vaccine appointments
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
Here's how much snow fell on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News