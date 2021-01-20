coronavirus new york city

Mayor de Blasio requesting to use 2nd COVID doses as 1st doses due to vaccine shortage, shipping delay

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said that Moderna's vaccine deliveries have been delayed.

New York City has vaccinated 494,596 people so far for COVID-19.


The mayor is requesting from the federal government the ability to use second doses as first doses.

"We have had to reschedule 23,000 New Yorkers, and tell them that they will not be able to get that appointment due to lack of supply," de Blasio said.

Mayor de Blasio said that if given the ability to give out the vaccines being reserved for second doses, they would be able to put 65,000 doses into play.

"We need to rethink the approach in this moment," he said. "We need to be agile and creative to address the challenge at hand."

The mayor said the goal is to vaccinate 50,000 residents of public housing over age 65, over the next few weeks. That effort is underway.

The city has a goal of vaccinating 1 million people by the end of the month, and is currently vaccinating at a pace of 300,000 a week. However, they will be unable to meet that goal without supply.

Mayor de Blasio said that he has faith that the Biden Administration will be able to get an increase in production and supply. Positivity for COVID-19 in the city is at 8.53%.

Still, the mayor said the city is in danger of having to shut down its vaccination centers Thursday.


The city is set to open more mega-vaccination centers at Citi Field, Empire Outlets, and Yankee Stadium, but will be unable to do so without a resupply.
